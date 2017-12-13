Denver Law News

December 13, 2017

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appoints Professor Jay Brown to Public Company Accounting Oversight Board


December 5, 2017

Prof. Justin Pidot files suit on behalf of five Native American tribes against President Trump and his attempt to abolish Bear’s Ears National Monument
November 29, 2017

Assoc. Prof. César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández pens New York Times op-ed on ICE courthouse arrests
November 29, 2017

DU mourns loss of Professor Sheila Hyatt

November 29, 2017

Professor Eli Wald recognized by the International Bar Association

Charles W. Delaney Jr. Professor of Law Eli Wald recognized as one of the “Drivers for Change in Legal Services” by the International Bar Association

Read the full IBA study here.

November 15, 2017

Natural Resources Practitioner in Residence Program Celebrates 30 Years

A recent gathering marked the 30th anniversary of Denver Law’s Natural Resources Practitioner in Residence program, a capstone seminar taught each year by a prominent natural resources law lawyer. Each of the program’s 30 practitioners have had extensive experience in energy, resources or environmental law work. Founded in 1988 by Jan Laitos, John A. Carver Jr. Professor of Law, the seminar provides students an unparalleled opportunity to learn the state of the art of resources practice. The practitioner for the 2018 seminar will be Robert Randall, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
November 6, 2017

Professor Catherine Smith co-authors Supreme Court amicus brief submitted in Masterpiece Cakeshop LTD v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission
October 20, 2017

Denver Law hosts the 50th Annual Leonard v.B. Sutton Colloquium on Nov. 17
October 9, 2017

Join us to celebrate Denver’s legal luminaries at DU Law Stars November 2
August 24, 2017

AALS highlights Tribal Wills Project in recent roundup of Innovative and Outstanding Programs

